Odisha vigilance department recovers over Rs 5 lakhs cash from Ex-GM TDCCOL

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s vigilance department sleuths found suspected ill-gotten cash Rs.5.54 Lakhs from Ex-GM TDCCOL(Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation Ltd. ) R. Udaygiri, in Gajapati district.

Basing upon reliable input, on 31.7.2023 at about 12.30 AM, Sri Rohit Kumar Parida, Ex-GM TDCCOL(Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation Ltd. ) R.Udaygiri, Dist.Gajapati at present working on post retirement re-engagement (contractual) basis, was intercepted by a team of Odisha Vigilance at Chandragiri while he was about to board the Bus leaving for Bhubaneswar and cash Rs.5.54 Lakhs ( suspected ill-gotten cash) was found in his possession. As Sri Parida could not account for the cash satisfactorily, the amount was recovered from him and seized.

Following the interception, simultaneous searches are being carried out at 3 locations of Sri Parida from DA angle. He is being examined as to the source of the funds.