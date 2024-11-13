Khordha: Odisha Vigilance officials apprehended Pradipta Kumar Sahoo, a Junior Assistant at the Block Education Office (BEO) in Khordha, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000. The bribe was allegedly taken in exchange for releasing a pending bill.

The vigilance team, acting on a tip-off, laid a trap and caught Sahoo red-handed as he accepted the bribe from a complainant. The operation was part of a broader initiative by the Odisha Vigilance to curb corruption and ensure transparency in government offices.

Following the arrest, an investigation has been launched to uncover further details and determine if more individuals are involved in the corruption network. The vigilance officials have also seized relevant documents and evidence from Sahoo’s office to aid in the investigation.