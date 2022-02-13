Odisha Vigilance Arrests Sundergarh ADM Over DA Charges

Bhubaneswar: Sundergarh Additional District Magistrate, Biswajit Mohapatra, has been arrested on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Acting on allegations against the accused officer, the anti-corruption wing had carried out simultaneous searches at the properties of Mohapatra. During the searches, the sleuths claimed to have unearthed disproportionate assets worth crores belonging to the officer.

Following this, a case under section 13(2), 13(1)(b)/12 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 as amended by P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against Mohapatra and his wife.

Mohapatra will be produced before to the Court of Special Judge (Vigilance) Bhubaneswar today, said sources.

The sleuths have so far came across:

-Cash over Rs 3 lakhs

– One double storied building at Naharkanta, Bhubaneswar worth about Rs 89 lakh

-One flat at Asiana, Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar

-Over Rs 2 Crores found in Bank FDs, Savings Accounts and Insurance Premiums

-Gold weighing 350 gm recovered

– Rs 18 lakh deposited in Mutual funds

-Rs 2 lakh in NPS -10 Plots In Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur district