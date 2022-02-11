Odisha Vigilance Arrests Samaleswari Milk Union Dy Manager, K. Nuagaon Forest Range Officer In DA Case

Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance on Friday arrested the Deputy Manager of Samaleswari Milk Union Limited and K. Nuagaon Forest Range Officer on charges of possessing Disproportionate Assets (DA). Both the arrested officials have been remanded to judicial custody, the Vigilance said.

According to reports, Kishore Kumar Naik, Deputy Manager, Samaleswari Milk Union Limited (SAMUL), in Sambalpur District has been arrested today for possession of disproportionate assets. Naik was forwarded to the Court of Vigilance Special Judge Sambalpur, in Sambalpur Vigilance P.S case No. 3 U/s 13(2) r/w 13 (1)(b)/12 PC Act-1988 as amended by Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act-2018.

Similarly, Bairagi Charan Behera, Forest Range Officer, K. Nuagaon Forest Range in Kandhamal District has been arrested today for possession of disproportionate assets. Behera was forwarded to the Court of Vigilance Special Judge in Phulbani, in Berhampur Vigilance P.S. case no 2 U/s 13(2) r/w 13 (1)(b)/12 PC Act-1988 as amended by Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act-2018.

“Both were remanded to judicial custody in the cases, the Vigilance said.

As per reports, on the strength of search warrants issued by the Vigilance Special Judge in Sambalpur and Phulbani the sleuths of Odisha Vigilance had yesterday conducted simultaneous raids at the properties of the two accused officials on allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to their know sources of income.

Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at four houses of Samaleswari Milk Union Limited Deputy Manager Kishore Kumar Naik, his office chamber in Sambalpur, residence at Sakhipara in Sambalpur, a house at Delang in Puri, and an apartment in Bhubaneswar.

On the same day, separate teams of the anti-corruption wing comprising of four DSPs, seven Inspectors, and other staff, conducted searches at the properties of K. Nuagaon Forest Range Officer Bairagi Charan Behera including his government-alloted quarter at K. Nuagaon in Kandhamal, Forest Range office at K. Nuagaon, residential building at Bhanjanagar Landeisahi, a farm house at Dadaralunda in Bhanjanagar, another residential house located at Bhutapalli in Boudh, residential house of two relatives at Luduludi under Gangapur Police Station in Ganjam.

