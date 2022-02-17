Odisha Vigilance Arrests Puri Doctor Over Bribery, DA Charges

Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday arrested Dr. Sukant Kumar Jena, Gynecology Specialist at Charichhaka CHC in Nimapara of Puri district after he was caught taking bribe to perform a surgery, and around 1.12 crores cash was seized during his house search yesterday.

Reports say, Dr. Sukant Kumar Jena, Gynecology Specialist at Charichhaka Community Health Centre had demanded undue advantage bribe of Rs.3,000 post-operation and Rs.5,000 pre-operation from a person for conducting Caesarean Operation of the latter’s cousin.

According to the Vigilance Directorate, on the basis of a complaint against the doctor, a trap was laid by Vigilance on Wednesday. The accused was caught red-handed in his restroom at Charichhaka CHC campus while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.8,000 from the complainant to perform the surgery.

“The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Dr. Jena and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash of Dr. Jena gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him. He has been arrested and is being forwarded to the Court today,” the Vigilance said.

In this connection Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No.4 dated 16.02.2022 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.

Following the trap, searches were carried out at the residential building of Dr. Jena at Nandan Vihar, Nageswar Residency in Patia, Bhubaneswar. During the search at his house, the Vigilance sleuths seized a cash amount of Rs 1.12 Crore which is said to be the highest ever cash recovery in the history of Odisha Vigilance.

This apart, the Vigilance has unearthed a trail of disproportionate assets accumuilated by Dr Jena which includes a residential triple-storeyed building at Kalarahanga in Infocity PS of Bhubaneswar, one plot at Khordha Jatni, one Studio apartment in Puri, deposits in Insurance Policies Rs.44,16,864, Fixed Deposits and Bank deposits of over Rs.38.63 Lakhs, and two four-wheelers.