Odisha Vigilance Arrests PEO For Taking Rs 10K Bribe

Kalahandi: Odisha Vigilance sleuths apprehended a PEO (Panchayat Executive Officer) in Kalahandi district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000.

The accused has been identified as Sanyasi Nayak, PEO of Kaniguma G.P under Th.Rampur Block, Dist-Kalahandi.

Nayak was arrested by the Vigilance officials while he was taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant for processing the Muster Roll and release of payment of labourers under the MGNREGA Scheme. The entire bribe money has been recovered from Nayak and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of the accused from a DA angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S Case No. 10/2024 U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against the accused. Further reports are awaited.