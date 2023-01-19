Odisha Vigilance Arrests Khariar BDO In DA Case

Nuapada: Vigilance sleuths of Odisha apprehended Khariar BDO Narayan Sahoo last night for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Reportedly, Sahoo was produced before the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir and remanded to judicial custody till January 31.

The anti-corruption agency has registered a case against Sahoo and his wife under Sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act.

During house searches by the Vigilance officers, the following movable and immovable assets in the name of Sahoo and his family members were unearthed.

One double-storeyed building over plot No.83 and Khata No.236 at the backside of Vatika Hotel, Bolangir town worth approx Rs.88 Lakhs. Land/plots in and around Bolangir. Cash Rs.3.99 Lakh. Bank & Insurance deposits worth over Rs.13.49 Lakhs. Gold jewellery is 764 Gms and silver ornaments are 720 Gms worth over Rs.36 Lakhs. 1 four-wheeler (Hyundai Creta) worth Rs.14.38 Lakhs and 2 two-wheelers. Household articles worth over Rs.7 Lakh.

After a thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Sahoo were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which is 106% higher than his known sources of income, official sources said.