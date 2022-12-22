Odisha Vigilance Arrests IDCOL Dy Manager, Property Worth Over Rs 10 Cr Found

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance has arrested the IDCOL’s Deputy Manager of Ampa Valli Lime Stone Mines in Simagoda of Koraput on charges of amassing disproportionate assets which has so far been detected at over Rs 10 crore.

Based on searches conducted on properties of the accused officer, Gaya Santara, was found in possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily. Following this, Vigilance Cell P.S. case No.11 dt.22.12.2022 has been registered against Gaya Santara, Joint Manager, Idcol and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13 (1)(b)/12 PC Act-1988 as amended by Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act-2018.

In course of the investigation, today, Gaya Santara, has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court of Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

During searches conducted on 20-22.12.2022, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of Sri Gaya Santara, Deputy Manager and his family members;

1) Three-storeyed building located over plot No. 63/A, Sector-A, ZoneD, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar.

2) Four-storeyed building (under construction) located over plot No.

295/2315, Jaydev Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

3) 13 plots as per land records of the Government, including

7 plots in the prime area of Bhubaneswar, 5 plots in Jajpur and 1 plot in

Nayagarh.

4) Bank deposits worth Rs.4.44 Crores.

5) Cash Rs.1,06,44,500/-.

6) Gold-1kg 96 gm and silver-7 kg 500 gm.

7) 2 four-wheelers & 4 two-wheelers.