Odisha Vigilance Arrests Ex-R&B Chief Engineer in DA Case

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Tara Prasad Mishra, Former Chief Engineer, (R&B) for amassing disproportionate assets.

Based on searches conducted on properties in Mishra, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 10 high-value Flats in Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda, 7 costly plots, gold of 2.555 Kg, diamond 370 gms, deposits over Rs 2.70 Crore, cash Rs 6 Lakhs, 2 Luxurious Cars including a Mercedes Benz, etc, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

Following this, Mishra has been placed under arrest by Odisha Vigilance and will be forwarded today to the court for possessing disproportionate assets.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS case no 17/2024 has been registered against the accused. The Investigation is continuing.