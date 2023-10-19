Odisha Vigilance arrests Crorepati JE in DA case

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance today arrested Prasanna Kumar Pani, Junior Engineer (Technical Consultant), Samagra Sikhya Abhijana, O/o BEO, Pallahara, Angul for allegedly amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to sources, the Odisha Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at five different locations linked to Prasanna Kumar Pani and his family members on Wednesday. During these searches, investigators uncovered a substantial amount of disproportionate assets, estimated to be worth crores of rupees.

The seized assets include five buildings, three of which are multi-storeyed structures, and one flat located in Bhubaneswar. Additionally, 26 plots of land, deposits totalling over Rs 64.18 lakh, and a significant amount of cash, amounting to Rs 3.33 lakh, were found during the raid.