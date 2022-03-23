Odisha Vigilance Arrests Assistant Engineer In DA Case

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday arrested Umesh Kumar Shashini, Assistant Engineer, Baitarani Irrigation Division, Salapada in Keonjhar district in a disproportionate assets case.

Shashini has been booked under multiple sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and produced in the court of Special Judge Vigilance, Keonjhar.

The Vigilance sleuths had on Tuesday carried out raids at eight places in Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Khurda districts, and unearthed property to the tune of several crore rupees including 11 plots, two buildings, one flat in Bhubaneswar, over 500 grams of gold and 2 kg of silver, etc.

As per the State Vigilance, the Assistant Engineer was found in possession of disproportionate assets which constituted 163% of his known sources of income. Further investigation, in this case, is continuing.