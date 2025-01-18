Starting February 1, 2025, toll gates across Odisha will help the State Transport Authority (STA) detect vehicles lacking valid insurance.

The 22 toll gates on National Highways in Odisha will use an e-detection application to identify such vehicles and issue e-challans to their owners.

The STA has urged vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles have valid insurance before the deadline. Driving without valid insurance is illegal under the Motor Vehicle Act and can result in fines and imprisonment.