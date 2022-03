Odisha Urban Polls Result Trends: Live Updates Here

Bhubaneswar: The counting of votes for General Election to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)-2022 in Odisha commenced at 8 AM on Saturday. Below are the result trends for 105 Municipalities/NACs and 3 Municipal Corporations across the State.

Trends at 12.00 pm:

– BJP’s Smitarani Mohanty wins in Phulbani

– BJD’s Gobinda Pradhan wins in Baliguda

– BJD’s Bhanuprava Mishra wins in G.Udayagiri

– Congress’ Nimai Panda wins in Belpahar

– BJP’s Mukesh Agarwal wins in Junagarh

– BJD’s Nruparaj Yadav wins in Kesinga

– Congress’ Archana Singh wins in Jagatsinghpur

– BJD’s Basanta Biswal wins in Paradip

– BJP’s Manasi Swain wins in Rambha

– BJD’s Bineta Swain wins in Aska

– BJD’s Gopabandhu Mohapatra wins in Bhanjanagar

– BJD’s Ch. Laxmi Sethi wins in Kabisuryanagar

– BJP’s Surjya Narayan Nayak wins in Kodala

– BJD’s Siba Shankar Panda wins in Sorada

– Congress’ Prafulla Panda wins in Digapahandi

– BJD’s Dipa Sahu wins in Chikiti

Trends at 10.30 am:

– BJP’s Pradip Nayak wins in Balimela

– Congress’ M Sankar Rao wins in Kotpad

– BJD’s Mitu Nayak wins in Banapur

– A Janakiram of BJD wins in Gopalpur

– BJD’s Mrutyunjay Mishra wins in Boudh NAC

– Firoj Sethi of BJD wins in Belaguntha NAC

– BJD’s Sukanti Paikaray wins in Balugaon

– BJD’s Niranjan Behera wins in Khallikote NAC

Trends at 9.40 AM:

– BJP’s Jyoshna Rani Mahanta leading in Karanjia

– BJD’s Hemant Sahu leading in Pattamundai

– BJD’s Sarita Sahu leading in Kendrapara

– BJP’s Kunu Nayak leading in Nabarangpur

– BJD’s Nirupama Khatei leading in Nayagarh

– Congress’ Narendra Mohanty leading in Jeypore

– BJD’s Sandip Mishra leading in Biramitrapur

– BJP’s Sonia Agarwal leading in Khariar

– Md Adam (Independent) leading in Nuapada NAC

Result Trends at 9.40 AM

Bhubaneswar Mayor:

BJD: 00

BJP: 00

Cong: 00

Others: 00

Cuttack Mayor:

BJD: 00

BJP: 00

Cong: 00

Others: 00

Berhampur Mayor:

BJD: 00

BJP: 00

Cong: 00

Others: 00

BMC Ward-Wise (00/67):

BJD: 00

BJP: 00

Cong: 00

Others: 00

CMC Ward-Wise (00/59):

BJD: 00

BJP: 00

Cong: 00

Others: 00

BeMC Ward-Wise (04/42):

BJD: 04

BJP: 00

Cong: 00

Others: 00

Municipality/NAC Chairperson (100/105):

BJD: 81

BJP: 12

Cong: 02

Others: 05

Corporators/Councillors (698/1887):

BJD: 502

BJP: 112

Cong: 45

Others: 39