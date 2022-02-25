Odisha ULB Polls To Be Held On March 24

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday informed that the upcoming ULB polls-2022 in Odisha will be held on March 24.

While the elections to 109 ULBs including 106 municipalities/ NACs and 3 municipal corporations will be held on March 24, 2022, the counting of votes will be conducted on March 26, 2022.

The candidates can file their nominations from March 2 to 7, 2022, said the SEC.

The scrutiny will be made on March 9, 2022. The candidates can withdraw their nominations by March 14, 2022, it added.

The polls will be held for 1,763 wards in municipalities and NACs and 168 wards in the three municipal corporations including Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

For the first time, the voters will be allowed to use NOTA option in the forthcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections in Odisha.