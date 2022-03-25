Odisha ULB Polls: Security Beefed Up For Counting Of Votes

Bhubaneswar: The day before counting votes for the Odisha Municipal Elections, securities have been beefed across the state.

Reportedly, the counting will begin at 8 am in 108 municipalities. The State Election Commission (SEC) has made extensive preparations for the counting.

The counting of votes will take place in 58 NAC, 47 municipal councils, and three municipal corporations. There will be no counting of votes in the 6th ward of NAC in Dhamnagar, Bhadrak district.

There will be 2 tables in the counting centre in each NAC, 5 tables in each municipal council, and 12 tables in each municipal corporation. The counting of votes for the Mayor and Chairperson will be counted on the same table as for the councilor and the corporator.

Each counting centre has CCTV camera and videography arrangements have been made. Strict security measures have been made by the police inside and outside the counting centre. The postal vote will be counted before the EVM will be counted. The results will be announced after the count of each ward.

Each table will have a counting supervisor and an assistant, informed Secretary of State Election Commission Rabindra Nath Sahu.