Odisha ULB Polls: Dry Day In Urban Areas From 5 PM Of 22nd To 26th March

Cuttack: In view of general elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the Odisha Government on Tuesday declared “Dry Day” in urban areas from 5 PM of 22nd March to 26th March 2022.

In a letter to all Collectors & District Magistrates, Odisha Excise Commissioner, IPS, Ashish Kumar Singh, has asked to declare Dry Day U/S 26(1) of the Odisha Excise Act, 2008 read with Rule 45(3) of the Odisha Excise Rules, 2017 ensuring closure of licensed premises for the retail sale of foreign liquor/IMFL/Country liquor in the aforesaid Urban Local Bodies during the period from 5 PM of 22nd March to 26th March 2022 in ULBs.

2022 General Elections to ULBs, including 106 Municipalities/NACs ft 3 Municipal Corporations is scheduled to be held on 24th March 2022 from 8 AM to 5 PM, and counting of votes and declaration of result shall take place on 26th March 2022.

This is in tune with Section 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 which provides that no spirituous, fermented, or intoxicating liquors or other substances of a like nature shall be sold, given, or distributed at a hotel, eating house, tavern, shop or any other place, public or private, within a polling area within the respective ULBs during the period from 5.00 PM of 22.3.2022 to 26.3.2022.

No Liquor shops, Hotels, Restaurants, Clubs, and other establishments selling/serving liquor shall be permitted to sell/serve liquor to anyone whosoever, on the aforesaid days.

Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants, etc., and hotels run by anyone, even if they are Issued different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor, shall also not be permitted to serve liquor on these days.

The storage of liquor by Individuals shall be curtailed during the above period and the restrictions provided in the Excise-law on the storage of liquor in unlicensed premises shall be vigorously enforced.

“In addition to the above, steps may be taken to prohibit clandestine movement of liquor from the areas where the restrictions not been in-force. Intensified joint raids by Excise / Police / Forest personnel may be resorted to avert any liquor-related issue,” the letter further read.