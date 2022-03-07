Odisha ULB Polls: 7,152 Candidates File Nominations

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Odisha, a total of 7,152 candidates filed nominations for the posts of corporators in the various wards of all civic bodies of the state.

On Monday (the last day for filing the nomination), a total of 4,945 candidates have filed their nomination papers while 504 candidates have filed their nominations for Councillor/Corporator posts.

While a total of 693 candidates for Chairperson/ Mayor posts filed nominations, a total of 6,459 nominations have for Councillor/Corporator posts.

Notably, today is the last day for filing nominations for municipal elections, and the final list of candidates will be released on March 9 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations by 3 PM of March 14.

More than 27 lakh voters will exercise their franchise at 3030 booths in 1731 wards of the 106 Urban Local Bodies.

Similarly, polling will be held at 1407 booths in 168 wards of three municipal corporations– Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC). There are around 14.26 lakh voters in the 3 municipal corporations.

There will be NOTA option in the ULB elections for the first time in Odisha. The polling will be held on March 24 and the counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 26.