Odisha ULB Polls: 6411 Candidates In Fray

Bhubaneswar: As many as 569 candidates will contest for the post of mayors and chairpersons in the ensuing Urban Local Body (ULB) polls in Odisha, informed the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday.

As per the final list of contesting candidates by the Odisha SEC, as many as 5,842 candidates will remain in the fray for councillors and corporators.

Besides, as many as 102 nominations for mayors and chairpersons have been withdrawn while 539 nominations for councillors and corporators were also withdrawn.

For the first time in Odisha, there will be NOTA option in the ULB elections. The polling will be held on March 24 and the counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 26.

More than 27 lakh voters will exercise their franchise at 3030 booths in 1731 wards of the 106 Urban Local Bodies. Similarly, polling will be held at 1407 booths in 168 wards of three municipal corporations– Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC). There are around 14.26 lakh voters in the 3 municipal corporations.