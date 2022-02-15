Odisha ULB Elections: SEC Issues Directives On Use Of Vehicles, Poll Expenses For Contesting Candidates

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Urban Local Bodies elections in Odisha, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday has issued directives on the use of vehicles and election expenses for candidates contesting for various posts.

The directives said that candidates contesting for various posts in ULB polls of the region can use a maximum number of two vehicles, including three-wheelers and four-wheelers while candidates contesting for mayor post in the Municipalities area can use a maximum of four (including three-wheeled and four-wheeled vehicles) candidates, the Election Commission directed.

“Candidates in Municipal Elections Under Section 16 (a) of the Orissa Municipality Act 1950 (i), the Council of Municipalities / Municipalities with a population of 50,000 is contesting the elections for the Councilor / Corporate Candidates. It can be used in municipalities with a population of between 50,000 and 100,000

Candidates running for the post of councillor / corporator can spend a maximum of Rs 75,000 and candidates running for the post of chairman/mayor can spend a maximum of Rs 3 lakh in elections,” the directives read.

“Similarly, in a municipality with a population of more than one lakh, candidates for the post of Counsellor / Corporate can have a maximum of Rs 1 lakh and candidates running for the post of Chairman / Mayor can spend a maximum of Rs 5 lakh in the election as well. The Election Commission has ordered that a maximum of Rs 12 lakh be spent on elections,” it further read.