Odisha, Two Other States Seek Caste Census

New Delhi: The State of Odisha and two other states- Bihar, Maharashtra and a few organisations have requested to collect caste details in the forthcoming census.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that central government has not enumerated caste-wise population other than SCs and STs in census since independence.

“Three state governments, namely, Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha and a few organisations have requested to collect caste details in the forthcoming census,” he said in a written reply to a question.

Rai said in census, the castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) according to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated.

He said the intent of the government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in Gazette of India on March 28, 2019. However, due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the conduct of Census 2021 and the related field activities have been postponed until further orders.