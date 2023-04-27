Odisha: Trial Run Of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Train Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways is all set to conduct the trial run of Vande Bharat Express train from Howrah to Puri on Friday.

According to sources, the train will depart Howrah at 6:10am and will be back to Howrah at 8:30pm. The train is scheduled to arrive in Puri at 12:35pm and will start downward journey at 1:50pm.

It will have a stoppage at Kharagpur junction for only two minutes in the up direction, sources from Indian Railways said.

The second trial run will be carried out on April 30 from Howrah to Bhadrak. The third trial run will be scheduled after Railway Board decided the inauguration of Vande Bharat Express rake.

Coaches manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai were sent to Kolkata for primary maintenance on Wednesday. Later, the coaches will come to Odisha for secondary maintenance.

It would be the ninth Vande Bharat train which is likely to be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi in May.

The train is said to have limited stoppages. The launch date is expected to be announced soon.