Bhubaneswar: Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Minister for Commerce & Transport and Steel & Mines sought the Centre’s support and cooperation for the development of ports, maritime infrastructure and the establishment of a world-class maritime institute or university in Odisha.

Jena participated in the 20th Maritime State Development Council under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India at Goa, reaffirming Odisha’s commitment to the development of its maritime sector in line with India’s broader maritime vision, and called for full cooperation from the Union Government and all stakeholders.

Minister Jena emphasized the state’s commitment to transforming its maritime infrastructure. Outlining the importance of sustainability in the maritime sector Jena in his address put forth demands for the State before the Ministry. He said that Odisha is aligning its initiatives with the Government of India’s Harit Nauka Guidelines, including the introduction of a 20-seater solar-electric boat in Chilika Lake. The state also plans to retrofit 2,696 registered boats into solar-electric hybrid boats to reduce emissions and promote green fuels.

Jena also drew the attention of the Ministry for the development of a Major Port, Cruise Terminal and Marina to leverage Odisha’s 480 km coastline and enhance tourism and maritime connectivity along the eastern coast. He also proposed for the development of fishing harbours, and jetties and sought assistance for shifting to green fuels for inland vessels. He also presented a proposal for the establishment of a world-class State-of-the-Art maritime institute or university in the State to prepare skilled human resources.

Ministers from the Member States and senior officers of the Department participated in the meeting. Smt. Usha Padhy, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department, Govt. of Odisha was also present.