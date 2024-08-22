Odisha Transport Minister Hints Probe on Ganjam Road Mishap

Bhubaneswar: The State Government would probe into the Ganjam road mishap in which 4 people have died leaving 12 injured at Samarjhole Chhak under Hinjili PS in Ganjam District, said Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Minister of Commerce and Transport.

Minister Jena visited MKCG Medical College and Hospital and met the injured persons under treatment there. He talked to the Doctors to ensure the best possible service so that the injured persons would get well soon.

Saying that the Chief Minister declared financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakh each to the near ones of the dead and Rs. 1 lakh each to the injured, the Minister assured all possible measures to avoid a repeat of such an incident.

Minister Jena also went to the accident spot to have a detail observation regarding the accident. Amitabh Thakur, Transport Commissioner, Sri Dibya Jyoti Parida, Collector, Ganjam, Sub-Collector along with officers from the Transport Department accompanied the Minister.

