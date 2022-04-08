Odisha Transport Dept Launches Special Drive Against MV Rules Violation

Bhubaneswar: Transport Department, Govt. of Odisha has launched a massive drive against vehicles who openly disregard Motor Vehicle (MV) rules. The hyva, tipper, dumpers & other similar category vehicles carrying sand, fly ash, chips etc. are often found plying while flouting MV rules.

A special drive was carried out against such vehicles on 07.04.2022 from 8 PM to 8 AM of 08.04.2022 across Odisha by the enforcement squad of the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha. Around 1585 vehicles were checked out of which 218 vehicles were penalised for not complying with the safety standards under chapter VII of the MV Act. 98 vehicles have been seized for the MV offences.

Some of the vehicles did not have Rear Under-Ride Protection Device (RUPD) & Side Under-ride Protection Device (SUPD) for which fatal accidents are taking place for side and rear collisions. Many of the vehicles did not have backlights, brake lights and side indicator lamps. The Fitness Certificate (FC) of such vehicles were cancelled.

Fines have been imposed against other vehicles for various offences. Around 110 were found to be overloaded and 78 vehicles were driving with excess speed. The vehicles plying with overload were detained and the excess load was offloaded after compounding of challan. Due to overloading, the braking system & steering system of some of them were not working effectively. In some cases, the loaded material was not covered properly in accordance with the direction of the Hon’ble Court & MV laws. The spillage due to the non-covering of goods causes problems for other commuters and very often leads to accidents.

These vehicles are mostly being driven by people having no valid Driving License; often driven by helpers in a reckless manner. On checking it was found that almost 139 of the drivers did not have valid DL, e-challan has been issued for the offence.

In many cases, the registration numbers were also not clearly displayed on the front, rear and side of the vehicle. These vehicles mostly ply during night time through early morning in some districts due to restrictions by district authorities. In order make more trips during the short period these vehicles with excess speed.

Around 64 vehicles were plying without valid tax, 70 of them didn’t have a valid permit and 75 did not have valid insurance. In some cases, the drivers were found driving under influence of alcohol.

Around 250 vehicles were issued challans for other offences as well. Enforcement squads have been asked to conduct such drives at regular intervals. In the recent past, many serious accidents took place by these vehicles causing the loss of precious lives and creating a law and order situation.