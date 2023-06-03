Odisha Train Tragedy
Top NewsBreakingNational

Odisha Train Tragedy: Two Special Trains To Carry Families Of Accident Victims Till Bhadrak, Balasore

By Pragativadi News Service
31

Bhubaneswar: The Railways is running two Special trains from Chennai to Bhadrak and Howrah to Balasore which will carry family members of affected passengers in the train accident in Odisha’s Bahanaga.

The Southern Railway is running a Special Train (02840) carrying family members of the affected passengers in the accident. The train will run to the same path and timings of Train No.12840 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Howrah Mail leaving Chennai at 19.20 hrs today 3rd June 2023.

The Special Train will run up to Bhadrak. Family Members and relatives of the affected passengers can collect their respective complimentary passes for the travel from the help desk at Chennai Central in advance before their travel.

They can also register for their travel over phone by contacting the helpline numbers at Chennai Central – viz., 044- 25330952, 044-25330953 & 044-25354771, 9003061974 and 044 25354148 & 044 25330714

The train is open for reservation also for other passengers in AC and Sleeper Classes.

Similarly, the South Eastern Railway (SER) is running one MEMU Special train from Howrah to Balasore at 16.00 hrs today (03.06.2023) carrying the relatives of accident victims.

The train will have stoppages at Santragachi, Uluberia, Bagnan, Mecheda, Panskura,  Balichak,  Kharagpur,  Hijli,  Belda and Jaleswar.

The death toll in Odisha Train Tragedy has risen to 288 while 747 people have been injured along with 56 grievously injured, said the Indian Railways in a statement released a 2 pm on Saturday.

Pragativadi News Service 22140 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking