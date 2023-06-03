Odisha Train Tragedy: Rescue Operations End, Restoration Work Begins, Says Railway Min Ashwini Vaishnaw

Balasore: The rescue operations in the horrific train accident at Bahanaga in Balasore came to an end after 18 hours of intense efforts of ODRAF, NDRF, Fire brigade teams and police. The restoration work has begun at the accident site to bring normalcy in the rail communication, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

The Minister who is reviewing the operation at the mishap site, said the overturned coaches are being removed from the tracks through cranes to clear the tracks.

“We will conduct a detailed investigation to reach out the root cause behind the accident and we will take necessary steps to ensure that such an accident will not reoccur in future,” Vaishnaw said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was at the accident site, sought cooperation from the locals to carry out the restoration and relief work by the Railway. He also thanked the locals for extending help in the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the accident spot. She took stock of the rescue work and interacted with the injured passengers from West Bengal at the hospital.

According to information given by South Eastern Railway, the death toll in the train tragedy has been increased to 261 and the figure may go up as many are undergoing treatment in very critical condition.