Odisha Train Tragedy: Railways Terms Media Reports Of ‘Staffers Absconding’ As ‘Factually Incorrect’

The Chief Public Relations Officer of South Eastern Railway Aditya Kumar Chaudhary today responded to recent media reports of railway staffers absconding following the Odisha train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station.

Chaudhary clarified that these reports are “factually incorrect” and said that the entire staff is present and actively participating in the ongoing inquiry.

“A few media reports are coming in that a Bahanaga staff is absconding and missing. This is factually incorrect. The entire staff is present and a part of the inquiry. They are appearing before the investigation agency,” Chaudhary said.

It is to be clarified none of the staff involved in the ongoing query are missing or absconding.

Earlier on Monday, several media reports claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided the rented accommodation of a junior engineer (JE) named Amir Khan. However, he was found to be absconding and his house was sealed. The JE in question had reportedly been under scrutiny and had been questioned by the investigative agency.

Signal JEs perform crucial roles within the Indian Railways, responsible for the installation, maintenance, and repairs of signalling equipment. They play a vital role in ensuring the smooth operation of these systems, which are essential for maintaining the safety of train operations at all times.

The CBI on June 6 took over the investigation into the train accident that occurred in Balasore, Odisha on June 6. The involvement of the CBI in the case arose due to suspicions of tampering with the electronic interlocking system.

The train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station resulted in the loss of 292 lives, as the Coromandel Express collided with a stationary goods train, causing significant derailment of its coaches. At the same time, the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express, which happened to be passing by at that time, collided with the derailed Coromandel Express.

Meanwhile, at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, 81 bodies remain unidentified. Although more than 70 people have already donated blood samples for DNA testing, the reports are still being verified, according to an official.