Odisha Train Tragedy: Railway Minister Announces Ex-Gratia; Help Line Numbers Opened At Stations

Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnaw has announced ex-gratia for the dead and injured passengers in the major train mishap involving Coromondal Express, Howrah-Bengaluru express at Bahanaga station in Balasore on Friday evening. At least 50 passengers were killed while more than 300 suffered critical injuries.

In a tweet, the Minister, who is on his way to the accident site, announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of each deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.

He also informed that rescue teams from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, NDRF, state government teams and airforce have been mobilized. The department will take all hands required for the rescue operation, he stated.

In a statement, the south Eastern Railways informed that Sir M Visveswaraya Terminal-Howrah Superfast Express (12864) got derailed at Bahanaga Bazar Station of Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway at about 19.00 hrs on 02.06.2023 and entangled with Shalimar-Chennai Coromondal Express (12841). Accident Relief trains with medical equipments and doctors have also rushed to the site from Kharagpur and Bhadrak.

Additional General Manager, South Eastern Railway along with other Principal Head of the Departments already left for the site.

The following Help Line Numbers have been opened at Stations:-

Howrah: 033-26382217

Kharagpur: 8972073925 & 9332392339

Balasore: 8249591559 & 7978418322

Shalimar: 9903370746

Santragachi: 8109289460 & 8340649469

Bhadrak: 7894099579 & 9337116373

Jajpur Keonjhar Road: 9676974398

Cuttack: 8455889917

Bhubaneswar: 06742534027

Khurda Road: 6370108046 & 06742492245