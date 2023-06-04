Odisha Train Tragedy: PIL In Supreme Court Seeks Probe By Expert Panel Led By Retired SC Judge

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the Balasore train accident by an expert panel headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, news agency ANI reported.

According to the reports, the PIL also seeks guidelines/directions for the implementation of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System called KAVACH Protection System in Indian Railways with immediate effect to ensure public safety.

The PIL in the Supreme court has sought directions from the government — to set up an expert commission headed by a retired judge of Supreme Court consisting of technical members to analyze and review the current risk and safety parameters in the railway system and suggest systematic safety modifications for strengthening the railway safety mechanism and submit its report to this court.

Supreme Court lawyer Vishal Yiwari has filed the petition.

There should be a thorough investigation of armor and other safety standards. Guidelines should be made to ensure rail safety and the commission should submit its report to the court in two months, the petition stated.