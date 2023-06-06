Odisha Train Tragedy: Mamata Banerjee To Visit Twin Cities To Meet Injured Passengers

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has cancelled her trip to North Bengal and will instead travel to Odisha on Tuesday (June 6) to meet with injured train passengers who are being treated in the neighbouring state.

During a press conference, Mamata Banerjee stated that the state ministers in West Bengal have divided the work and are visiting patients in various hospitals to provide assistance.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied to Odisha by state ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Sashi Panja.

In a positive development, the railway line has been restored, enabling the resumption of train services along the affected route. This step aims to facilitate transportation and restore normalcy in the region.

Meanwhile, the political friction between the opposition and the government persists, focusing on a recent report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Both sides are engaging in a war of words, presenting allegations and defenses to support their respective positions.