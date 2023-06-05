Odisha Train Tragedy: Liberty General Insurance Opens Helpline, Dedicated E-Mail Account To Process IRCTC Passengers’ Claim

Chennai: Insurance provider Liberty General Insurance on Monday said it has set up a dedicated 24/7 helpline facility to serve the families of the victims who lost their lives in the Balasore train accident that left at least 275 people dead and 1,100 injured.

Liberty General Insurance provides personal accident coverage to IRCTC train passengers. Families of the victims can call +91-9324968286 to avail the service, the company said.

Expressing their commitment to providing quick claims settlement, company CEO and Whole Time Director, Roopam Asthana said, “We stand with our customers in their time of need and will fulfil our promise of protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.” “At Liberty General Insurance, we have implemented several extraordinary measures to ensure hassle-free claims process for our policy holders. Our helpline number +91932496286 is a quick point of contact for our policyholders,” he said in a statement.

A dedicated claims support email odishairctcclaims@libertyinsurance.in has also been set up to serve the policyholders, the statement added.