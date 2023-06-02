Odisha Train Tragedy: Know The Trains Cancelled, Diverted & Partially Cancelled

Bhubaneswar: Several trains have been cancelled, diverted and partially cancelled after two express trains Coromandel Express (12841) & Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast (12864) derailed one after another in Odisha’s Balasore, informed the East Coast Railway on Friday night.
Following are the trains Cancelled, Diverted And Partial Cancelled:-
Cancelled:
- 12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri on 02.06.2023.
- 18410 Puri-Shalimar Shri Jagannath Express from Puri on 02.06.2023.
- 08012 Puri-Bhanjapur Special from Puri on 02.06.2023.
- 12837 Howrah-Puri Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023
- 12863 Howrah-Sir M Visveswaraiya Terminal Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023
- 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail journey commencing on 02.06.2023
- 12895 Shalimar-Puri Superfast Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023
- 20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023
- 02837 Santragachi-Puri Special journey commencing on 02.06.2023
- 22201 Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023
- 12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from Bhubaneswar on 03.06.2023
- 12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express from Howrah on 03.06.2023.
- 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from Puri on 03.06.2023.
- 12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express from Howrah on 03.06.2023
- 12822 Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express from Puri on 03.06.2023
- 12821 Shalimar0Puri Dhauli Express from Shalimar on 03.06.2023
- 12892 Puri-Bangiriposi from Puri on 03.06.2023
- 12891 Bangiriposi-Puri Express from Bangiriposi on 03.06.2023
- 02838 Puri-Santragachhi Special from Puri on 03.06.2023
- 12842 Chennai-Shalimar Coromandal Express from Chennai on 03.06.2023
- 12509 SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati from Bangalore on 02.06.2023
Diversion of Trains:
- 03229 Puri-Patna Special from Puri on 02.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli route.
- 12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai on 01.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli route.
- 18048 Vasco da Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express from Vasco on 01.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli route.
- 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Expr5ess from Secunderabad on 02.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli.
- 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri on 02.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura & Jaroli route.
- 18477 Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri on 02.06.2023 will run via Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda Road-Ib route.
- 22804 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express from Sambalpur on 02.06.2023 will run via Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda Route.
- 12509 Bangalore-Guwahati Express from Bangalore on 01.06.2023 will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda-Tata route.
- 15929 Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express from Tambaram on 01.06.2023 will run via Ranital-Jaroli route.
- 22807 Santragachi-Chennai Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023
- 22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023
- 18409 Shalimar-Puri Sri Jagannath Express journey commencing on 02.06.023
- 22817 Howrah-Mysuru Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023
- 12802 New Delhi-Puri Purusottam Express from New Delhi on 01.06.2023 will run via Tata-Kendujhargarh.
- 18478 Rishikesh-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express from Rishikesh on 01.06.2023 will run via Tata-Kendujhargarh.
- 12815 Puri-Anand Vihar (new Delhi) Nandankanan Express from Puri on 03.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli.
Partial Cancellation:
- 18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express from Khurda Road on 02.06.2023 will run up to Baitarani Road and will remain cancelled from Baitarani Road to Kharagpur.
- 18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express from Kharagpur on 03.06.2023 will originate from Baitarani Road to Khurda Road and remain cancelled from Kharagpur to Baitarani Road.
- 12892 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Express from Bhubaneswar on 02.06.2023 will run up to Jajpur Keonjhar Road and will remain cancelled from Jajpur K Road to Bangiriposi.
- 12891 Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Express from Bangiriposi on 03.06.2023 will originate from Jajpur Keonjhar Road to Bhubaneswar and remain cancelled from Bangiriposi to Jajpur K Road.
- 08412 Bhubaneswar-Balasore MEMU from Bhubaneswar on 02.06.2023 will run up to Jenapur and will remain cancelled from Jenapur to Balasore.
- 18411 Balasore-Bhubaneswar MEMU on 03.06.2023 will originate from Jenapur to Bhubaneswar instead of Balasore to Bhubaneswar.
- 08415 Jaleswar-Puri Special from Jaleswar on 03.06.2023 will originate from Bhadrak instead of Jaleswar.
