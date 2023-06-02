Odisha Train Tragedy: Know The Trains Cancelled, Diverted & Partially Cancelled

Bhubaneswar: Several trains have been cancelled, diverted and partially cancelled after two express trains Coromandel Express (12841) & Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast (12864) derailed one after another in Odisha’s Balasore, informed the East Coast Railway on Friday night.

Following are the trains Cancelled, Diverted And Partial Cancelled:-

Cancelled:

12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri on 02.06.2023.

18410 Puri-Shalimar Shri Jagannath Express from Puri on 02.06.2023.

08012 Puri-Bhanjapur Special from Puri on 02.06.2023.

12837 Howrah-Puri Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023

12863 Howrah-Sir M Visveswaraiya Terminal Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023

12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail journey commencing on 02.06.2023

12895 Shalimar-Puri Superfast Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023

20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023

02837 Santragachi-Puri Special journey commencing on 02.06.2023

22201 Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023

12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from Bhubaneswar on 03.06.2023

12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express from Howrah on 03.06.2023.

12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from Puri on 03.06.2023.

12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express from Howrah on 03.06.2023

12822 Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express from Puri on 03.06.2023

12821 Shalimar0Puri Dhauli Express from Shalimar on 03.06.2023

12892 Puri-Bangiriposi from Puri on 03.06.2023

12891 Bangiriposi-Puri Express from Bangiriposi on 03.06.2023

02838 Puri-Santragachhi Special from Puri on 03.06.2023

12842 Chennai-Shalimar Coromandal Express from Chennai on 03.06.2023

12509 SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati from Bangalore on 02.06.2023

Diversion of Trains:

03229 Puri-Patna Special from Puri on 02.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai on 01.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli route.

18048 Vasco da Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express from Vasco on 01.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Expr5ess from Secunderabad on 02.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli.

12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri on 02.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura & Jaroli route.

18477 Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri on 02.06.2023 will run via Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda Road-Ib route.

22804 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express from Sambalpur on 02.06.2023 will run via Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda Route.

12509 Bangalore-Guwahati Express from Bangalore on 01.06.2023 will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda-Tata route.

15929 Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express from Tambaram on 01.06.2023 will run via Ranital-Jaroli route.

22807 Santragachi-Chennai Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023

22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023

18409 Shalimar-Puri Sri Jagannath Express journey commencing on 02.06.023

22817 Howrah-Mysuru Express journey commencing on 02.06.2023

12802 New Delhi-Puri Purusottam Express from New Delhi on 01.06.2023 will run via Tata-Kendujhargarh.

18478 Rishikesh-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express from Rishikesh on 01.06.2023 will run via Tata-Kendujhargarh.

12815 Puri-Anand Vihar (new Delhi) Nandankanan Express from Puri on 03.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli.

Partial Cancellation: