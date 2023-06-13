Odisha Train Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 289 As Bihar Man Dies At SCB

Cuttack: A patient critically injured in the tragic triple train accident in Bahanga at died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) in Cuttack.

With this, the dead toll in the Odisha train tragedy climbed to 289. A case No. 1199/23 has been registered in Mangalabag police station in this regard.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Paswan (35), son of Ashok Paswan of Motihari area of Bihar. The SCB authorities have informed that Vijay died of cardiac arrest.

As per reports, Vijay was admitted to SCB in a critical condition. He was found to have a spinal cord injury. He was transferred to the intensive care unit and underwent an MRI. It was clearly seen that the Vijay had a deep injury on his spine.

Day by day his health condition was getting serious. Therefore, he was admitted to the Central ICU on the 7th June. His treatment continued under the observation of the medical team of the intensive care unit and his condition was stable.

At around 1 o’clock on Monday night, suddenly his blood pressure started increasing. He died of a heart attack at 7:30 am on Tuesday. The doctors declared him dead at 9:50 a.m.

The deceased patient was found to have high blood pressure and other diseases before the accident, SCB director Prof. Dr. Sudashanshu Shekhar Mishra informed.

According to the SCB authorities, arrangement have been made free of cost for the family of the deceased to take the body to their native place for cremation.