Odisha Train Tragedy: Death Toll Mounts To 70; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Bhubaneswar: At least 70 people have been reported dead while over 350 have been injured after Shalimar-Chennai Coromondel Express derailed near the Bahanaga Station in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday night.

As per initial reports, the high-speed train was in motion along the primary track. Following the accident, it collided with a stationary freight train positioned on the side track.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the PM National Relief Fund.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2023

At least 10 to 12 coaches of the high-speed train derailed and encroached on to the opposite track, which led to the derailment of 3-4 coaches of train travelling from Yeshwanthpur to Howrah, said Railway spokersperson Amitabh Sharma.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has stated that AIIMS Bhubaneswar doctors, nurses and staff have been instructed to provide all possible help to the injured along with arrangements for emergency, ICU and OT beds.

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rushed to the state and announced an ex gratia of Rupees 10 lakh to the kin of deceased, Rupees 2 lakh to greviously inujured and Rs 50,000 to people with minor injuries.

Odisha Chief Minister, while talking to reporters, said that he would visit the spot on Saturday and take stock of the situation.

Union Education Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradehsh, Dharmendra Pradhan, who belongs to Odisha, on Friday night left for Balasore.