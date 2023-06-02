Odisha Train Tragedy: Death Toll Crosses 100; Chief Secy Briefs On Rescue Ops

Bhubaneswar: The death toll in the Shalimar-Chennai Coromondel Express derailment near the Bahanaga Station in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday night has crossed the 100-mark and the more than 500 people have been injured in the accident.

Odisha Fire Services DG, Sudhanshu Sarangi told media persons, “From the bodies recovered so far, death toll is over 120; I have never seen such a tragic incident”.

At least 10 to 12 coaches of the high-speed train derailed and encroached on to the opposite track, which led to the derailment of 3-4 coaches of train travelling from Yeshwanthpur to Howrah.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena has informed about the ongoing rescue operation in connection with derail of Corromodel Express at Bahanaga.

Chief Secretary PK Jena said that around 550 persons have been carried to different local hospitals like Soro, Balasore, Bhadrak, near by the train accident occurred. SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack has been kept in readiness for exigencies.

CS informed that more than 200 ambulances have been rushed to services for shifting of accident victims to nearby hospitals. More than 50 persons have lost their life till now and it is expected to be more.

More than 30 buses have been engaged for shifting of passengers to take their destinations and nearby railway stations from where train services are available. As nos of trains have been detained in places between Jaleswar and Ganjam, all concerned SPs and Collectors have been instructed to render all possible support to passengers and control the public including law and order situation.

3 NDRF, 4 ODRAF and 22 Fire Services personnel have been deployed for rescue operation. Temporary AskaTower light have been installed at the accident site to facilitate rescue operation work.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has reviewed the rescue operation at Control Room,SRC,Bhubaneswar. CM has instructed to provide free medical treatment to all the injured victims in the BSKY facility hospitals and other private hospitals. Cost of medical expenses shall be borne by the State Government. 5-T Secretary Sri V.K. Pandiyan also present at SRC and discussed about the rescue operation at the spot.

Senior IAS Officers .i.e ACS-cum-SRC, Odisha Satyabrat Sahu, Principal Secy, Industries Department Hemant Sharma, BDA Vice Chairman & MD, OMC Shri Balwant Singh, concerned Range IG, DG, Fire Services have also been deployed to the accident site to monitor rescue operation. The work is continuing war footing manner and Chief Secretary hopes that the rescue operation will be completed by tonight. Additional Medical equipment and drugs requirements are being supplied to hospitals, where victims are being treated. Concerned Collectors ,SP and officers of district administration of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar have been in force for rescue operation.

Rescue operation in other Bogies have been completed except 2 , in which works are in progress. The Control Room of SRC, Bhubaneswar is operational. Chief Secretary PK Jena, Development Commissioner-cum-ACS- Smt. Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, I&PR Department Sanjay Kumar Singh, MD, OSDMA Shri Gyan Das are present in the Control room of SRC to monitor the Rescue operation.