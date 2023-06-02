Odisha Train Tragedy: CM Naveen Takes Stock Of Situation At SRC Office, Will Visit Spot Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today expressed deep concern over train accident near Bahanaga in Balasore district.

Patnaik took stock of the situation at the SRC control room in Bhubaneswar, said that saving lives of injured passengers is now top priority of the government.

Speaking to media persons, the CM said that our first priority is to take injured persons to hospitals and save their lives.

He will visit the accident site tomorrow morning and review the situation on spot, a statement issued by the CMO said.

Chief Secretary PK Jena informed the Chief Minister about the situation.

The CM deputed Revenue Minister and a team of top officers to the spot to monitor and expedite rescue operation.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, Information & PR Secretary Sanjay Singh, Transport Secretary Usha Padhi were present.

Meanwhile, on the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Shalini Pandit directed CDM and PHOs of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur ,Cuttack, and Mayurbhanj to ensure that all MHT teams along with first aid and bedsheets should report to accident site at Bahanaga at the earliest.

All Dead Body Carriers of neighboring districts should be dispatched to site, carrying bedsheets. All mortuaries should be kept in readiness.