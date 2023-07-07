Odisha Train Tragedy: CBI Granted 5-Day Remand Of 3 Arrested Railway Employees

Bhubaneswar: The Special CBI Court in Bhubaneswar on Friday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation to take the three arrested railway employees on a 5-day remand for interrogation and further probe into the Bahanaga train tragedy in Balasore.

The CBI today evening arrested three railway employees— Arun Kumar Mahanta SSE(Signal), Balasore, Md Amir Khan SSE(Signal), Soro and Pappu Kumar Technician, Balasore in an ongoing investigation of a case related to train mishap at Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station, Balasore( Odisha) U/s 304 & 201 of IPC and Section 153 of Railways Act, 1989.

CBI had registered the instant case on 06.06.2023 following the request of the Ministry of Railways, consent of the Odisha Government and further orders from DoPT(Govt. of India) relating to the train mishap involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a Goods train at Bahanaga Bazar in the State of Odisha on 2nd June, 2023. The case was earlier registered at Balasore GRPS, District Cuttack (Odisha) vide GRPS Case No.64 dated 03.06.2023 regarding the said mishap, the CBI press note read.

The three Railway personnel arrested in connection with the Bahanaga train accident in Balasore were brought to the Bhubaneswar CBI office late on Friday evening.

After a brief stay at the Bhubaneswar CBI office, the three arrested persons were taken to Capital Hospital amid strong security for medical check-up after which they were produced before the Bhubaneswar Special CBI Court.

The CBI had sought 5-day remand of the three arrested accused during the hearing on remand plea at special CBI court in Bhubaneswar and the court has allowed the same.