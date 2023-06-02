Odisha Train Tragedy: BJP, Congress Urge Party Workers, Leaders To Join Rescue And Relief Works

Bhubaneswar: The BJP and Congress parties have asked their respective workers to join the rescue operations at train mishap site in Balasore.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a foreign tour, urged the party workers and leaders to extend hands in the rescue operation.

Expressing deep anguish over the accident, Gandhi urged the workers and leaders to extend all supports needed for rescue efforts.

“Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers & leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts,” he tweeted.

Similarly, Odisha PCC president Sarat Patnaik also urged his party members to join rescue operation.

BJP State President Manmohan Samal also spoke to the national president JP Nadda and informed about the incident.

Nadda asked the BJP workers to participate in the rescue work and to help the injured, donate blood and medicine to the sick, and to provide relief to all injured. Former Union Minister and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi has also camped at the site and is monitoring the rescue operation.

Samal, who is on Koraput visit, also canceled the tour and rushed to Balasore to join rescue works. He urged party leaders and workers to extend all helps to the injured.

Notably, major train mishap involving two trains occurred at Bahanaga station in Balasore, leaving at least 70 dead and over 300 injured.

NDRF, airforce, ODRAF and fire service teams have been engaged in the rescue operations. CM Naveen Patnaik also took stock of the situation and directed senior state officials to rush to the spot.