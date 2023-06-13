Odisha Train Tragedy: Bihar Man Succumbs To Injuries At SCB; Toll Climbs To 289

Cuttack: One more passenger injured in the horrific Bahanaga train accident succumbed to injuries today while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital here.

The deceased, a resident of Bihar, has been identified as Vijay Paswan. With his death, the death toll in the train crash incident rose to 289 officially.

This is the first death among the injured under treatment at the State-run premier health centre.

Paswan had been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in critical condition on the day of the tragic mishap on June 2. He was undergoing treatment at the Central ICU of the multi-specialty hospital in Cuttack.

At present, 81 injured passengers of the Odisha train tragedy are undergoing treatment at SCB.

The tragic triple train crash had taken place at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district on June 2 that claimed nearly 300 lives and injured over 1000 people.

Local residents and several social organization in Bahanaga have observed 10th, 11th and 12th rituals in the memory of those who died in the accident. Around 100 local people tonsured their head as a part of death ritual and organized a all-faith prayer for the departed souls.