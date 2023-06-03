Odisha Train Tragedy
Odisha Train Tragedy: B-Town Celebs, Cricketers Express Shock And Grief

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The massive train accident in Balasore, one of the worst rail mishaps the country ever witnessed, has left the nation shocked as over 250 people were killed around 900 suffered critical injuries. Most of the celebrities from the Bollywood and Cricket world also joined the nation in expressing condolences to the families of victims.

Several B-town celebs, including Salman Khan, Akshya Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Jr NTR, Sonu Sood, cricketer Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Varun Dhwan and others reacted to this tragic train accident and expressed deep shock and grief.

Salman Khan tweeted, ‘Really saddened to hear about the accident, May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace and give strength to the families.’

Actress-turned-politician, Kirron Kher said her thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Rakul Preet Singh and Sonu Sood were also left heartbroken and paid condolences. Junior NTR wrote, ‘My thoughts are with every person affected by this devastating incident.’

Below what the celebrities had to say—

