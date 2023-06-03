Odisha Train Tragedy: B-Town Celebs, Cricketers Express Shock And Grief

Bhubaneswar: The massive train accident in Balasore, one of the worst rail mishaps the country ever witnessed, has left the nation shocked as over 250 people were killed around 900 suffered critical injuries. Most of the celebrities from the Bollywood and Cricket world also joined the nation in expressing condolences to the families of victims.

Several B-town celebs, including Salman Khan, Akshya Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Jr NTR, Sonu Sood, cricketer Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Varun Dhwan and others reacted to this tragic train accident and expressed deep shock and grief.

Salman Khan tweeted, ‘Really saddened to hear about the accident, May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace and give strength to the families.’

Actress-turned-politician, Kirron Kher said her thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Rakul Preet Singh and Sonu Sood were also left heartbroken and paid condolences. Junior NTR wrote, ‘My thoughts are with every person affected by this devastating incident.’

Below what the celebrities had to say—

Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 3, 2023

Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2023

Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 3, 2023

Devastated by the loss of lives in Odisha. May god give strength to the families of victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured. Nation stands with you. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 3, 2023

I’m praying for everyone involved in the horrible accidents in Odisha. Wishing for the families, friends and loved ones to find strength and heal as soon as possible . God bless everyone. 🙏 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 3, 2023