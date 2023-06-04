Odisha Train Tragedy: Andhra CM Announces Rs 10L Ex-Gratia for Kin of Deceased, Rs 5L for Injured

New Delhi: In the wake of the horrific train accident in Odisha’s Balasore, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced ex-gratia for the victims, the AP Chief Minister’s Office said on Sunday.

Accordingly, the families of the deceased will receive Rs 10 lakh, those who suffered serious injuries will get Rs 5 lakh and those who sustained minor injuries will get Rs 1 lakh in addition to the financial help extended by the Centre,.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh in case of death and Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.