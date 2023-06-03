Odisha Train Tragedy: 200 Ambulances, 45 Mobile Health Teams Deployed In Rescue Work; CM Naveen Meets Survivors

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has mobilized 200 ambulances and 45 Mobile Health Teams for the shifting and treatment of those who were injured critically in horrific train accident that took place at Bahanaga station in Balasore district on Friday evening.

The mishap claimed over 200 lives while 900 passengers suffered critical injuries who being treated at several hospitals in and outside Balasore district.

Government officials informed that 50 additional doctors have been mobilized for the treatment of the injured while 25 special Teams of doctors from SCB Medical College have been sent.

Besides, Forensic medicine specialists have also been deployed in the massive rescue operation which is coordinated by Director Health Services, Director Blood Safety, additional DMET and three other additional Directors.

Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena informed rescue operation from one bogie is left. It will be completed soon.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the accident site and met the injured in Balasore hospital wishing their speedy recovery. He also spoke to the medical teams treating at various hospitals. Patnaik also thanked the local people who toiled hard throughout the night to rescue the passengers from the wreckage.