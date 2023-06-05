Odisha train tragedy: 170 bodies identified so far

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday informed that 170 bodies have been identified so far.

Speaking to media, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said, “The identities of 170 bodies including 85 each in Balasore and Bhubaneswar have been confirmed. The Odisha government will send the bodies to their respective destinations at its own expenses. Besides, we will send the death certificate to the family members of the deceased at the earliest

“People from across the country can call the two toll-free numbers 1800-3450061/1929 to get necessary information about the deceased and injured persons undergoing treatment at hospitals in the State,” Jena added.

Sharing details about the availability of blood for the treatment of injured, Jena said, “There is no dearth of blood for treatment of injured persons. People across the state are voluntarily donating blood. Due to cooperation of all, there is no shortage of blood.”

Lauding efforts of locals and rescue teams Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu said, “Many lives have been saved as locals along with others joined the rescue operation. Due to swift rescue operation and treatment, lives of 1200 people have been saved. Locals, fire services department and ODRAF teams did a commendable job.”