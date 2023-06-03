Odisha Train Tragedy: 160 Unidentified Bodies To Be Brought To Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The dead bodies of 160 persons who are yet to be identified by their family members or relatives will be brought to the state capital Bhubaneswar due to lack of storage facilities in Balasore, said Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena on Saturday evening.

Jena said that a total of 160 unidentified bodies will be brought to Bhubaneswar as Balasore lacks storage facility and the bodies will be kept at morgue until they are identified.

So far, 30-40 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families, the Odisha Chief Secretary informed.

