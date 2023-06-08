Odisha train crash: 82 bodies yet to be identified

Bhubaneswar: At least 288 passengers have died in the horrific Odisha train accident that occurred on June 2 evening, of which 82 remains unidentified. The other bodies have been handed over to the families of the deceased after verification of related documents, an official said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a lot of people from states like West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar are waiting at AIIMS Bhubaneswar for the mortal remains of their family members.

Now, the claimants are waiting for a DNA test report, which will be available in the next two to three days.

The DNA sample of the deceased and claimants have been sent to AIIMS New Delhi for cross verification.