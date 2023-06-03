Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi assesses situation at mishap site in Balasore’s Bahanaga

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation at Bahanaga in Balasore where the tragic train accident took place Friday evening.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan along with top official accompanied him.

The prime minister inspected the bogies damaged in the tragic accident and alse assessed the situation in the affected region. PM Modi also took stock of the rescue operation at Bahanaga, and interacted with the NDRF and ODRAF teams.

At the site of the mishap, PM Modi reviewed relief works that are underway. He interacted with local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials. He emphasised on ‘Whole of Government’ approach to mitigate this monumental tragedy.

The PM spoke to Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister from the site. He asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families. He also said that special care must be taken to ensure that the bereaved families don’t face inconvenience and those affected keep getting assistance they require.

After reviewing the situation on the spot, the Prime Minister reached Balasore hospital by a car and met the injured victims undergoing treatment.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the train mishap in Odisha. Aspects relating to rescue, relief and medical attention to those affected were discussed in the review meeting.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

So far, the death toll in the mishap has mounted to 261 and over 900 people are undergoing treatment for injuries in the mishap.