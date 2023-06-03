Odisha Train Accident: Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Flag Off Cancelled

Mumbai: Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat flag-off ceremony has been cancelled following Odisha train accident. The flag-off event was supposed to take place today (June 3). The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express was to be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were among those expected to be present for the function at Madgaon railway station. However, Vaishnaw was now heading for the accident site in Odisha and the ceremony was cancelled.

The regular run of the train was scheduled from June 5 but there is no clarity yet on whether this stands cancelled too. The train will run between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station. It will cover the journey in approximately seven and a half hours which will help save about one hour of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

The indigenously made train, equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features including KAVACH technology, will also boost tourism in both states.

As per the time table issued, the Vande Bharat wad going to run six days a week, except Friday. The train will leave from CSMT at 5:25 am and arrive in Madgaon at 1:10 pm. From Madgaon, the train will depart at 2:40 pm and arrive at Madgaon at 10:25 pm. The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavlli, Thivim.