Odisha train accident: LIC simplifies claim process

Balasore: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced relaxations for victims of the Odisha train accident. LIC announced that it will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief for the victims.

“LIC Of India is deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha on 02.06.2023. LIC Of India is committed to supporting those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief,” said LIC in its statement.

Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson, LIC, announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC Policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana of the Odisha train accident.

In lieu of registered death certificates, list of casualties published by Railway Authorities, Police or any State or Central Government Authorities will be accepted as proof of death. Special Help Desk has been set up at Divisional and Branch level to respond to claim related queries and for providing assistance to claimants.

All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families.

The claimants may also call at call centre – 02268276827.

The Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express is believed to have crashed into a stationary goods train at around 7 pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore. Meanwhile the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express had crashed into the derailed compartments soon after the initial crash.