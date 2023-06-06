Odisha train accident death toll at 278 as three more succumb to injuries

Bhubaneswar: Railways on June 5 put the official death toll in the Odisha triple train crash at 278, stating that three more people have succumbed to their injuries.

On the state government’s toll remaining at 275, he said, “Figures do change with time.”

The toll was earlier put at 288, which the state government revised to 275 on Sunday, claiming some bodies were counted twice.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also a former Railway Minister, questioned the figures, stating that 61 people from her state have died and 182 others are still missing.