Odisha train accident: CBI team reaches rail tragedy site in Balasore

Balasore: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reached Odisha to speak to the concerned officers in connection with the Balasore triple train tragedy.

As of now the CBI has not made any official statement in this connection.

The Railway Board had on Sunday recommended for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the train accident.

In one of the horrific tragedies at least 275 people died while over 1,000 were injured when 21 coaches of two — Coromandel Express and SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express — and a goods train collided and derailed on Friday evening near Bahanaga Bazar Railway station in Balasore, Odisha.